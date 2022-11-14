This week exciting OTT releases are lined up for release on Netflix, MX Player, Hotstar and others. The interesting release of the week is the popular college drama Hostel Daze Season 3 starring Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay, Ahsaas Channa and Luv Vispute. Interestingly the show stars comedian Raju Shrivastava in a significant role. The show premieres on November 16. Netflix's 1899 is upcoming series from the makers of Dark releasing on November 17. The show has got insane concept as Passengers on a ship bound for the New World set sail into a nightmare when they discover a second ship drifting aimlessly in the open ocean. Faadu Teaser: The Series Maps the Journey of Two Complex Individuals and Their Contrasting Life Ideologies on Ambition and Love.

Coming next is a series set in Dharavi, the untouchable Thalaivan (Suniel Shetty) is in charge of a 30,000-crore crime conspiracy. Vivek Anand Oberoi plays JCP Jayant Gavaskar, who is on a mission to neutralise Thalaivan and his enemies at all costs. Who will triumph in this struggle for family, honour, power, and duty? The show is set to premiere on 19th November. 1899 Review: Critics Call Netflix’s Series From ‘Dark’ Creators a ‘Compelling’ and ‘Trippy’ Voyage!

OTT Series Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. 1899: 17th November 2022 | Multi-Lingual

2. Reborn Rich: 18th November 2022 | Korean

Amazon Prime Video

1. Hostel Daze S3: 16th November 2022

Disney+ Hotstar

1. The Santa Cluases: 16th November 2022

MX Player

1. Dharavi Bank: 19th November 2022

ZEE5

1. Aha Na Pellanta: 17th November 2022 | Telugu

OTT Movies Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Slumberland: 18th November 2022

Sony LIV

1. Anal Mele Panithuli: 18th November 2022 | Tamil

2. Wonder Women: 18th November 2022

Planet Marathi

1. Sumi: 13th November 2022 | Marathi

