Washington [US], November 27 (ANI): Actor Hugh Jackman is extremely saddened after learning about the demise of Broadway icon Stephen Sondheim.

Taking to Twitter, Hugh paid his tribute to Sondheim.

Also Read | Tina Datta Birthday: 7 Times The Telly Beauty Set Internet On Fire With Her Ravishing Looks! (View Pics).

He wrote, "Every so often someone comes along that fundamentally shifts an entire art form. Stephen Sondheim was one of those. As millions mourn his passing I also want to express my gratitude for all he has given to me and so many more. Sending my love to his nearest and dearest."

Sondheim died on Friday at his residence in Roxbury, Connecticut. He was 91.

Also Read | Aashka Goradia Birthday: Times When She Made us Fall In Love With Yoga (View Pics).

The legend collected nine Tony Awards, a Pulitzer Prize, an Oscar and eight Grammys during his incomparable career. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)