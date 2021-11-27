Stephen Sondheim was praised for having ‘reinvented the American musical’. Aged 91, he breathed his last on November 26 at his home in Roxbury, Connecticut. The popular composer and lyricist’s best works include A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, West Side Story, among others. The legend had won Pulitzer Prize for the 1984 musical Sunday in the Park with George.

