Washington [US], November 17 (ANI): A day after being honoured as the action movie star of 2020 at the People's Choice Awards for his much-loved action film 'Extraction,' actor Chris Hemsworth on Tuesday thanked "everyone," for their support.

The 'Thor,' actor took to Instagram to share a video reel from the film and a poster of the film along with a note dedicated to his big win.

Also Read | Martin Scorsese Birthday Special: From Robert De Niro's Travis Bickle to Leonardo DiCaprio's Jordan Belfort, 11 Fantastic Characters That the Legendary Director Has Given Us (LatestLY Exclusive).

"Just like the narrative of this film, I extracted the win right out from under the noses of some truly fine performances," he wrote.

Hemsworth went on to talk about the sequel of the film and thanked everyone for their support in the further section of the caption.

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Pose For Cute Selfies With Their 'Darling Angel Aaradhya' On Her Ninth Birthday! (View Pics).

"With brute force and mayhem and little regard for my own safety or anyone else's I pushed forth to victory only to topple off a bridge and sink to my death....or did I......not sure, you'll have to check out the sequel coming soon," he wrote.

"Massive thanks to everyone for their support on this little independent rom com! #extraction @samhargrave @therussobrothers @netflixfilm @agbofilms @peopleschoice," he added.

The movie starred Chris Hemsworth alongside other Bollywood actors, like, Pankaj Tripathi, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Priyanshu Painyuli, Golshifteh Farahani, Suraj Rikame, and David Harbour, who played important parts in the film. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)