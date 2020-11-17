The little munchkin of the Bachchan household, Aaradhya Bachchan, turned nine on November 16. It was an intimate affair and mommy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has given a glimpse from the celebration. Ash along with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and their ‘darling angel Aaradhya’ have posed for cute selfies. The gorgeous mommy of Aaradhya always shares pictures on Instagram from family gatherings and she has continued with the tradition. Aaradhya Bachchan Turns 9 Today! Sikandar Kher Shares The Cutest Photograph To Wish Aishwarya Rai – Abhishek Bachchan’s Daughter.

The trio – Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – are looking adorable in these photographs. The birthday girl looked pretty in pink. Aaradhya is seen in a pink-coloured dress that has pearl sequins on the collar and completed the look with a matching headband and that cute smile. The husband and wife duo also looked glamorous as ever in their casual outfits. Take a look at the pics below. Aaradhya Bachchan To Turn Nine On November 16! Aishwarya Rai – Abhishek Bachchan’s Daughter’s Birthday To Be A Low-Key Affair?

Aaradhya Bachchan’s Ninth Birthday

It was earlier reported that there would be no grand birthday celebration on Aaradhya Bachchan’s ninth birthday. It would be a low-key affair, however, the family would ensure that it would be a special one for the cutie pie. Well, from the pictures it does look like Aaradhya did have a fun-filled birthday celebration!

