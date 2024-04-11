Washington [US], April 11 (ANI): Ice Spice will make her acting debut in Spike Lee's upcoming film 'High and Low', which also stars Denzel Washington.

The rapper, who rose to fame with the release of her breakthrough single, 'Munch (Feelin' U)', is all set to show her talent in Hollywood, reported Variety.

Also Read | Aavesham Review: Fahadh Faasil and Jithu Madhavan’s Gangster Comedy Film Offers a Thrilling Joyride, Receives Thumbs Up From Critics.

She subsequently collaborated with Pink Pantheress, Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift. She was nominated for four Grammys this year, including Best Rap Song and Best New Artist. Ice Spice's first studio album, 'Y2K', is due out this year.

As per Variety, the project is the fifth collaboration between Washington and Lee, and their first since 2006's 'Inside Man.'. Apple Original Films and A24 are partnering on the project, which will be released theatrically by A24 before a global launch on AppleTV+.

Also Read | Varshangalkku Shesham Review: Pranav Mohanlal-Dhyan Sreenivasan Starrer Pays Tribute to Cinema and Friendship, Garners Mixed Reviews from Critics.

Apple Original Films tweeted a photo of Washington and Lee to announce that the project had officially begun production.

Developed and produced by A24, Escape Artists and Mandalay Pictures, 'High and Low' features a script written by Lee and Alan Fox.

Lee and Washington previously collaborated on 'Mo' Better Blues', 'Malcolm X', 'He Got Game' and 'Inside Man'. It also marks the latest project for Washington with Todd Black following collaborations on 'Fences', 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' and 'The Equalizer' franchise.

Kurosawa's original 1963 film starring Toshiro Mifune was based on the Ed McBain novel 'King's Ransom', which tells the story of a businessman's ruin following a ransom payment to kidnappers, reported Variety. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)