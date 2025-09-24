Mumbai, September 24: Actor Vikrant Massey was bestowed with the National Award by the President of India on Tuesday. Commemorating the special occasion, his loudest cheerleader, his wife, Sheetal Thakur, used social media to congratulate her husband on his latest achievement. She dropped a cute photo with her husband on her official Instagram handle posing with Vikrant, holding the National Award.

A proud wife penned on the photo-sharing app, "Just when I feel I couldn't be more proud, you give me another reason to be (teary eyes emoji) Congratulations on your first National Award.. It has been my honour to be your loudest cheerleader in every room you walk in. Loads of love(red heart emoji) Wifey." Actress Hina Khan mentioned in the comment section, "So so proud", followed by a clapping hands emoji.

Sheetal Thakur Congratulates Vikrant Massey

Tamannaah Bhatia added, "Congratulations," along with several red heart emojis. Guahar Khan commented, "Yayyy (red heart emojis) he truly deserves it . Congratulations @vikrantmassey". Calling winning the National Award his "Proudest moment, Vikrant shared, "Winning the National Award is the proudest moment of my life. It's a dream that a 20-year-old boy once envisioned, and to see it come to fruition feels nothing short of surreal. Sharing this moment with my beloved mother and wife is another dream I am grateful to have realized today."

Promising to live up to the audience expectations, he added, "If this serves as a testament to my dedication to the craft, I hope to continue being worthy of people’s time and trust — to better myself with each step, and to entertain as well as inform through the privileged platform of cinema and media that I am fortunate to be a part of.” Vikrant was seen as the IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma in "12th Fail". Vikrant shared the 'Best actor' award with Shah Rukh Khan, who was honored for his performance in "Jawan".

