Jaipur, Mar 9 (PTI) Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's "Amar Singh Chamkila" and the third season of web series "Panchayat" emerged as the top winners at the IIFA Digital Awards 2025 here.

The grand Silver Jubilee celebrations, bein held in Jaipur this year, began with the inaugural IIFA Digital Awards on Saturday.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 09, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The star-studded evening, which featured electrifying performances by Nora Fatehi, Sachin-Jigar, Shreya Ghoshal, and Mika Singh, was hosted by Aparshakti Khurana, Vijay Varma, and Abhishek Banerjee.

Netflix's "Amar Singh Chamkila", the biopic on the titular Punjabi singer featuring Diljit Dosanjh, won the Best Film award, while Ali was named Best Director.

Also Read | Mathura: Criminal Fati Alias Assad Carrying Reward of INR 1 Lakh Killed in Encounter in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video).

In the acting categories, Kriti Sanon bagged Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female) for "Do Patti", a Netflix mystery thriller that also earned Kanika Dhillon the Best Story (Original) award.

Actor Vikrant Massey was adjudged the winner of the Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male) for the Netflix film "Sector 36", while his co-star Deepak Dobriyal won the award for Best Supporting Actor (Male).

The award for Best Supporting Actor (Female) went to actor Anupriya Goenka for her performance in "Berlin" (ZEE5).

In the web series segment, "Panchayat" (Prime Video) season three was the night's biggest winner, securing the Best Series award.

Lead actor Jitendra Kumar won Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male), while Deepak Kumar Mishra was went home with the trophy for Best Direction.

Faisal Malik, who plays the fan-favourite character Prahlad Cha in "Panchayat", was awarded in the Best Supporting Performance (Male) category.

"Bandish Bandits" star Shreya Chaudhry won Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female) for the Prime Video show's second season.

Actor Sanjeeda Shaikh was honoured with Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's maiden OTT series "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar" on Netflix.

The award for Best Story (Original) in the series category went to the streamer's "Kota Factory" season three, which also features Jitendra.

In the non-scripted category, Netflix's "Fabulous Lives Vs. Bollywood Wives" won Best Reality or Non-Scripted Series, while the documentary "Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous" secured the Best Docuseries award.

The Best Title Track award went to composer Anurag Saikia for "Ishq Hai" from "Mismatched" season three (Netflix).

The event was also attended by prominent Bollywood stars like Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, Bobby Deol, Pratik Gandhi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Nimrit Kaur, Karishma Tanna, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Ravi Kishan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)