Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): Actor Riteish Deshmukh has treated his fans with a glimpse of his 'Bliss' moment surrounded by nature.

On Wednesday, the 'Grand Masti' actor posted candid pictures of himself with a dog and wrote,

He also shared a landscape click of a temple and a priest.

"Bliss", he captioned the post.

As soon as he shared these beautiful clicks on Instagram, netizens chimed in on the comment section.

A user praised Riteish's photography skills and wrote, "Beautiful captures".

A fan commented, "Ritu bhau" with a heart emoji.

Currently, Riteish is busy with the shooting of 'Raja Shivaji'. He is directing the film, but also starring in it.

Recently, Barcelona football legend, a World Cup winner, Xavi Hernandez, paid a special visit to the sets of Raja Shivaji.

Xavi was accompanied by his friends and family.

As per a press note, the former FC Barcelona captain spent over two hours on location, taking a detailed round of the massive, intricately designed sets that recreate the glorious era of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Have a look at Xavi's pictures from the set.

Riteish also took to Instagram and thanked Xavi for taking time off his schedule to visit his sets.

"Still pinching myself! A huge thank you to the legendary @xavi and the gracious @nuriacunillera81 for visiting the set of our film 'Raja Shivaji' with your wonderful friends and family. It was truly an honor to host you--your presence lit up our day. The cast and crew were absolutely thrilled, and I was personally overjoyed to meet someone I've admired for so long," he posted.

"Your humility is as extraordinary as your achievements on the pitch. My kids haven't stopped smiling since, and neither have I. Wishing you, Nuria, and your beautiful family all the happiness in the world. Gratitude, respect, and lots of love - Riteish Deshmukh," Riteish added.

Presented by Jio Studios, made under the banner of Mumbai Film Company, 'Raja Shivaji' is directed by Riteish Deshmukh and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh.

Excited about helming the film 'Raja Shivaji', Riteish in a statement earlier said, "In the annals of history, there emerges a figure who transcends mere mortal existence--a legend, an icon, an eternal flame of inspiration. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not a mere historical figure; he is an emotion, a timeless saga of valour, and a beacon of hope that has illuminated hearts for over three and a half centuries." (ANI)

