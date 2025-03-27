Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 (ANI): Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu visited Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park and enjoyed a relaxing day amid nature and animals.

On Thursday, Samantha dropped several pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Nature, animals, and good vibes! From feeding kangaroos to spotting sleepy koalas, it was such a lovely time! Major shoutout to the team at @featherdalewildlifepark for all the amazing rehab work they do for Aussie wildlife."

Samantha looks beautiful in a simple and casual outfit. She wore a full-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and a hat to complete her look.

She can be seen looking at the beautiful view.

Samantha also gave her fans pictures of cute animals.

Netizens chimmed in the comment section with heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Samantha was last seen in the Prime Video series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' alongside Varun Dhawan.

Recently, the series, directed by Raj & DK, lost the Best Foreign Language Series award to South Korea's Squid Game at the 30th Critics' Choice Awards.

Other nominees in the Best Foreign Language Series category included Acapulco (Apple TV+), La Maquina (Hulu), The Law According to Lidia Poet (Netflix), My Brilliant Friend (HBO Max), Pachinko (Apple TV+), and Senna (Netflix).

Despite the loss, the action-packed series gained significant attention in India after it won the Best Series (critics) and Best Screenplay awards at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2024.Citadel: Honey Bunny is the Indian spin-off of the American television series Citadel on Amazon Prime Video, which starred Priyanka Chopra in the lead role.Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel and its subsequent action-espionage original series span the globe, exploring the story of the spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore.

Packed with adrenaline-pumping action sequences and emotional drama, the movie was appreciated by cinema enthusiasts who appreciated the chemistry between Samantha and Varun as they navigated a world of espionage, betrayal, and danger. (ANI)

