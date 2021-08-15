Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15 (ANI): As India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day on Sunday, actor Dia Mirza took to social media to extend greetings to her fans in a cute way.

She posted an adorable post, wherein her son Avyaan could be seen waving the Tricolour. However, Avyaan's little palms are only visible in the picture.

Alongside the image, she wrote: "May you always be Azaad Avyaan #IndependenceDay #Freedom."

Fans left in complete awe of Avyaan's glimpse.

"Such a cute wish," a fan commented.

Actors Lara Bhupati and Priyanka Chopra Jonas dropped a string of red hearts on the image.

Last month, Dia revealed that her son, whom he shares with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi, was born prematurely on May 14. Dia and Vaibhav tied the knot in February this year. (ANI)

