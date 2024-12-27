New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): From Anil Kapoor to Madhuri Dixit Nene, members of the Indian film industry paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who died on Thursday, describing him as a visionary leader.

Anil Kapoor on Instagram wrote, "Manmohan Singh Ji was not just a visionary leader but the architect of modern India's economic reforms. I had the profound honour and privilege of meeting him personally, and it left an indelible impression on me-he was a man of unparalleled humility and wisdom. His extraordinary contributions will forever be remembered. May his soul rest in peace."

Veteran star Kamal Haasan shared a picture of Manmohan Singh on his X handle and said that the passing of Manmohan Singh marks the end of an era in Indian polity.

"India has lost one of its most eminent statesmen and scholars. The passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh marks the end of an era in Indian polity. A man of quiet dignity, he reshaped the nation through his visionary economic and social policies. Few have influenced the nation's trajectory with such far-reaching impact. His policies, both as Finance Minister and Prime Minister, empowered millions, strengthening the fabric of Indian democracy and uplifting the most vulnerable," Haasan posted.

He added, "His governance was marked by a deep commitment to inclusivity and social justice, ensuring that India's progress reached every corner of society. His legacy will endure in the annals of Indian history, forever remembered as a leader who quietly but profoundly changed the course of the nation. My sincerest condolences to his family and to the nation on the loss of one of its finest sons."

Madhuri Dixit Nene too paid tribute to Manmohan Singh.

She wrote, "Dr. Manmohan Singh's journey and service to the nation reflect true wisdom and grace. His leadership reminds us that quiet determination can move mountains. A remarkable leader and an even more remarkable human being. My deepest condolences to his family and countless loved ones. Om Shanti."

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh shared a picture of Manmohan Singh on his Instagram Stories as well, along with the caption, "Oh Waheguru (folded hands emoji)."

Actor Nimrat Kaur described Singh as a "scholar-statesman" in her emotional note. "A scholar-statesman, an architect of India's economic reforms, his peerless wisdom and humility has left an indelible mark on the fabric of our nation. Rest in grace and glory Dr. Manmohan Singh ji. Satnaam wahe guru," she wrote.

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home after which he was rushed to the AIIMS Delhi.Manmohan Singh was born on September 26, 1932. Apart from being an economist, Manmohan Singh served as Reserve Bank of India governor from 1982-1985. He was the 13th PM of India with his tenure from 2004-2014.

He spent five years between 1991 and 1996 as India's Finance Minister and his role in ushering in a comprehensive policy of economic reforms is recognized worldwide. In the popular view of those years in India, that period is inextricably associated with the persona of Singh.

His last rites will be performed at the Nigambodh Ghat in the national capital on Saturday afternoon. (ANI)

