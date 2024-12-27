Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy with his hosting duties in Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. The latest season of the popular quiz reality show kicked off on August 12 and has been keeping viewers glued to their screens with its entertaining and informative episodes. In a recent episode of KBC 16, Big B opened up about one of his romantic gestures towards his wife, Jaya Bachchan. The discussion started after a participant mentioned the tradition of distributing gajra (jasmine flower) to women in his family. ‘Huge Fan of Allu Arjun’: Amitabh Bachchan Humbly Requests Fans To Avoid Comparing Him With ‘Pushpa 2’ Star, ‘KBC 16’ Host Expresses Heartfelt Admiration for Telugu Actor.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Sweet Gesture for Wife Jaya Bachchan

During a recent episode of KBC 16, a contestant mentioned the tradition of giving gajra to women in their families. Responding to this, Big B revealed that he also practises the tradition of gifting flowers to his wife Jaya Bachchan. The contestant asked Mr Bachchan, "Jab mai office see ghar jaati hoon, toh mummy bolti hai dhaniya ya kuch aur le aana. Kya Jaya mam bhi aapko kuch laane ke lie kehti hai?" (Whenever I return from office, my mother always asks me to get vegetables from the market. Does Jaya mam also do the same with you?) Responding to this Big B joked, "Bilkul kehti hai. Keh deti hai 'Apne aap ko ghar le aana.'" (Yes, she asks me to bring myself home)

Watch ‘KBC 16’ Promo:

Big B continued, "Jaya ji ko gajra bohot pasand hai islie raaste meein jab chote bacche haar bechne aate hain, main unse khareedta hoon aur wo haar kabhi Jaya ji ko data hoon, kabhi gaadi me rakh leta hoon kqonki unki mehek acchi lagti hai." (Jaya loves jasmine flowers, so I often buy them from roadside vendors. Sometimes, I give them to her, and other times, I keep them for myself because of their fragrance). ‘KBC 16’: Kannada Actor Shiva Rajkumar To Appear on Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ Show Before His Surgery in the US?.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 is currently airing on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 9 PM IST. The show is also available for streaming on the Sony LIV app.

