Culpa Tuya aka Your Fault Movie Review: "We are a close-knit family." I give this movie half a star extra for this mildly amusing, self-aware line uttered by Nick. Whether you choose to read further is entirely up to you. Still here? Alright, let’s dive in. I know I’m not the demographic Culpa Tuya (Your Fault) or its predecessor, Culpa Mia (My Fault), is aiming for. But honestly, who is the target audience for these films? Regardless, Culpa Mia was an OTT hit, so naturally, we have a sequel - with another already on the way in 2025. I’m not trying to be a snob - I enjoy sexy movies - but this one is just horny, but not horny enough to mask the poor writing and performances on display. ‘Your Fault’ Aka ‘Culpa Tuya’ OTT Release: Here’s When and Where To Watch Gabriel Guevara and Nicole Wallace’s Romantic Spanish Movie Online.

A year has passed since the events of the first film. Step-siblings Noah (Nicole Wallace) and Nick (Gabriel Guevara) are still infatuated with each other, and their parents, Rafaella (Marta Hazas) and William (Iván Sánchez), seem helpless about it - not that they aren't trying. They send Nick to San Francisco for a legal internship, but his relentless attraction to Noah drags him back to Madrid.

The parents shouldn’t waste their energy, given that the kids are themselves bringing cracks into their own relationship. Meanwhile, Noah struggles with the pressure of maintaining a steady relationship with her stepbrother while starting college, where she finds herself drawn to her student counsellor, Michael (Javier Morgade).

Nick, on the other hand, is entangled with Sofia (Gabriela Andrada), the stunning intern he’s working with at his father’s firm—though her presence seems more orchestrated than coincidental. But wait, there’s more! Nick’s estranged biological mother, Anabel (Goya Toledo), wants to reconnect and enlists Noah’s help. Add to that Briar (Álex Béjar), Noah’s college roommate, who conveniently has a mysterious past with Nick. Seriously, this guy has more skeletons in his closet than Christian Grey, the infamous screw-up from Fifty Shades of Grey.

Oh, and there’s a side plot involving Nick’s "poor" friend Lion (Víctor Varona), who’s desperate to make money through dubious means to keep his rich girlfriend Jenna (Eva Ruiz) happy while also saving his garage. The fact that the film prioritised this storyline over its supposed "sex appeal" speaks volumes. Are 'Culpa Tuya' Co-Stars Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara Still Friends in Real Life? What Happened Between 'Your Fault' Actors' Relationship.

Like its predecessor, Culpa Tuya is a movie that despises clothes. If you enjoy admiring sculpted bodies - male, female, or both - this might be your thing. Or maybe not, since the film tactfully ensures the naughtier bits are conveniently hidden by locks of hair or clever framing. Even if you can overlook that, it’s hard to enjoy the supposed "sizzle" when the relationships on display are so unsettling and icky. At one point, Nick even calls Noah his "little sister." With all the money this family has, why hasn’t anyone thought of hiring a therapist?

Beyond the endless display of toned physiques, what truly caught my attention was the stunning cinematography that beautifully captures Madrid’s beachy locales. If this movie weren’t so mind-numbingly boring, it could have been a fantastic tourism ad for the Spanish capital. The exquisite visuals also attempt to mask the fact that Culpa Tuya is essentially a glorified Spanish telenovela with melodramatic writing and over-the-top subplots that exist solely to create forced tension between the lead couple. But since it’s hard to care about them to begin with, the myriad devious characters and silly twists fail to make an impact.

The performances range from wooden to downright hammy - or both - but does it even matter? You know exactly what you’re signing up for. Unfortunately, in its desperate attempt to pack in every type of melodrama, even the forbidden horniness - the franchise’s supposed USP - gets diluted.

And just so that the first movie indulged in street racing, we also have a racing sequence here as well, whose only standout moment is a girl vomiting out of her car window and splattering on the rival car's windshield. Well, that happens when the movie thinks it is not icky enough.

'Culpa Tuya' aka 'Your Fault' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

If your movies are drawing audiences because of their sex appeal, then give that in abundance; don't instead bore them with soap drama. If you’re watching Culpa Tuya for the allure of sanitised skin display (gender no bar), you get that to some extent. For everyone else, this sequel is a glossy, sun-soaked reminder that sometimes, even guilty pleasures aren’t worth the guilt. Culpa Tuya or Your Fault is streaming on Prime Video.

Rating: 1.0

