Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI): Insightful dialogues, knowledge exchange and practice sharing on early childhood and primary education, were the focus of the 'Building Flourishing Futures' convening held by Reliance Foundation, on February 7th and 8th at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School.

The vibrant programme at the two-day convening with over 250 education practitioners from India and across the world, included masterclasses and learning labs, for cross- learning on innovations in foundational learning, for lifelong impact, as per the Reliance Foundation press release.

Rooted in the vision of Reliance Foundation's Founder and Chairperson Nita M Ambani, the convening underscored a shared belief that every child is a world of possibility. This was the second edition of 'Building Flourishing Futures' and the theme 'Meeting Learners Where They Are: From Early Childhood to Primary Education' highlighted how nurturing relationships, emotional safety, and a sense of belonging in the early years, enable lifelong learning, resilience, and well-being.

Speaking about the event, Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Foundation and Vice Chairperson, Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School, said, "When education meets children where they are -- emotionally, socially, and cognitively -- it creates the foundation for meaningful and joyful learning. At Reliance Foundation, our work in early childhood and foundational learning is guided by an evidence-informed, deeply human belief, that children flourish when they feel cared for, warm, safe, valued, and supported. Through 'Building Flourishing Futures', our aim is to create a platform for learning exchange for educators to share ideas, insights and best practices on creating inclusive learning ecosystems that enable every child to flourish," as per the press release.

Built on learning and engagement from the previous edition that explored the transformative role of early childhood education in community development, 'Building Flourishing Futures 2026', expanded the lens to primary education, with a continuum of learning perspectives across early years and foundational learning.

Key international speakers included Dr Rebecca Rolland from Harvard University, Prof Marilyn Fleer and Dr Prabhat Rai from Monash University, Ms Fiona Carter, International Director, Wellington College, UK, Dr Rita Chawla-Duggan, Lecturer, Early Childhood Studies, Bath University, UK, Ms Beatrice Moccia, Head of Primary, Raoul Wallenberg International School, Spain. (ANI)

