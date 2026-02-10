Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda has spoken about a disturbing incident in which he was nearly attacked at his Mumbai home. In an interaction with ANI, the actor described how a group of unknown individuals gathered outside his residence late at night, creating a situation he found alarming. Govinda’s Manager Addresses 4 AM Attack Claims, Reveals Actor Received Death Threats; Rejects Criminal Intent Rumours.

Govinda Recalls Being Surrounded at Home

Govinda said he initially noticed around 20 unfamiliar people near his house and assumed they might be guests for a celebration. However, their behaviour quickly raised suspicion. “They surrounded me,” the actor said, adding that he began recording a video when he sensed something was wrong. As the situation escalated, Govinda attempted to contact the Mumbai Police but was unable to get through. He then reached out to law enforcement authorities abroad and stayed connected on call as a precaution.

Intruder Climbs Terrace, Govinda Retrieves Licensed Gun

The incident took a serious turn when one person allegedly climbed onto the terrace of Govinda’s home. Realising that his house was being encircled, the actor alerted close contacts and retrieved his licensed firearm for self-protection. Govinda said he confronted the group and demanded an explanation. One person claimed they were there to fix an electrical issue. When the group failed to give clear answers and continued to linger, the actor raised his weapon and asked them to leave, after which they dispersed. Govinda To Make Major Announcement Once He Finds the Right Script, Reveals His Manager.

Manager Confirms Death Threats

Following Govinda’s account, his manager Shashi Sinha revealed that the actor has been receiving repeated death threats. He said Govinda’s presence of mind and possession of a licensed gun helped avert a potentially dangerous situation. Sinha added that he rushed to the actor’s home in the early hours, an FIR was filed, and a video of the incident has been secured as evidence. Authorities are continuing to look into the matter.

