New York [US], November 26 (ANI): 'The Night Manager', starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala, was India's entry at the International Emmy Awards 2024. It was nominated in Best Drama Series category. However, it lost to 'Les Gouttes de Dieu'.

The crime thriller was competing with three nominees, the French show Les Gouttes de Dieu (Drops of God), the Australian show The Newsreader-Season 2, and Argentina's Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido Season 2 (Yosi, the Regretful Spy). Les Gouttes de Dieu was announced as the winner.

The team of 'The Night Manager' also walked the red carpet. Actor Aditya Roy Kapur looked stunning in a black tuxedo. The actor attended the event with his team of 'The Night Manager'.

Thrilled by the nomination, Anil Kapoor said in a statement earlier shared by his PR team, "It's just been brought to my attention that our Indian adaptation of The Night Manager has been nominated for an international Emmy. I remember when the offer came in, I was conflicted."

"It offered me the opportunity to play a character so complex, but also, on the other hand, the huge responsibility of trying to add a newness and an authenticity to a part that had been played so masterfully by Hugh Laurie. This validation from the Emmys in addition to the tremendous love that we have received from fans worldwide, is a worthy reminder that hard work always pays...I am ecstatic and hungrier than ever before for what's to come," Kapoor added.

The Indian version of 'The Night Manager', which is directed by Sandeep Modi, also features Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl, and Saswata Chatterjee in supporting roles.

Stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das, who won his first International Emmy Award last year for his Netflix special 'Landing', turned heads as a host at the International Emmy Awards 2024.

He looked dapper in a black suit and left the audience in splits with his hilarious banter.

The International Emmy for Arts Programming goes to 'Pianoforte'.

Aokbab-Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying won Best Performance by an Actress for her role in 'Hunger'.

'Restaurant Misverstand - Season 2' [The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes] bagged The International Emmy for Non-Scripted Entertainment.

Earlier, Taking to his Instagram account, Vir Das shared his excitement as he wrote, "Thanks to your support, an Indian Emmy Host I can't wait to host the @iemmys this year! Crazy. Thank you for having me. Tremendously honoured and excited!

Das was earlier nominated for an Emmy in 2021 for his special Vir Das: For India and won in 2023 for his Netflix special Landing. The comedian is currently on his international Mind Fool tour.

He is the first Indian who is hosting this prestigious event.

Vir Das ralier expressed his happiness at the opportunity of hosting the International Emmys.

"I am so happy to be hosting the International Emmys. It's a massive prestigious night to uphold makers from across a world that I believe is making its best content. I know first-hand how it can be life-changing," he said in a statement, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The International Emmys were held in New York. (ANI)

