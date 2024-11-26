Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma first sparked relationship rumours after their collaboration on Netflix’s Lust Stories 2. Initially keeping their relationship under wraps, the couple gradually confirmed their romance through public outings and affectionate appearances. Now, rumours are swirling about the next big step in their relationship, as the duo is reportedly hunting for a house together. There’s talk that Bhatia and Varma are planning to get married next year. Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma To Tie the Knot in 2025? Here’s What We Know.

Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma Wedding

According to a report by 123Telugu, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are expected to tie the knot in 2025. However, they have yet to make an official announcement. Adding more excitement to the speculation, Bhatia’s recent interview with HT City hinted at the possibility of marriage. When asked about her future plans, she replied, “I am very happy in life right now. Shaadi bhi ho sakti hai, kyun nahin? (Marriage could happen, why not?)” She also emphasised that marriage wouldn’t hinder her acting career, saying, “For me, shaadi aur career ka koi connection nahin hai (Marriage and career have no connection). I’m very ambitious. I will continue to act even after marriage,” the actress added. Vijay Varma and Girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia Photographed Leaving Mumbai’s Plush Restaurant After Dinner Date (Watch Video).

The Adorable Couple

Tamannaah Bhatia Upcoming Movies

On the professional front, Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in Stree 2 and expressed eagerness to return for the third instalment. She shared, “Who wouldn't like to be part of Stree yet again. Whatever role Amar (Kaushik, director) thinks I’ll fit in I am more than ready. I feel whatever part the makers feel is for me surely, I would love to be part of the third instalment too.” In addition, she has several upcoming projects, including Sikandar Ka Muqaddar and Odela 2. Meanwhile, Vijay Varma’s most recent appearance was in Netflix’s series, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack.

