Bassist Mohini Dey has finally addressed the swirling rumours about her relationship with music legend AR Rahman, strongly denying any romantic link between them. The speculation began circulating after the announcement of the end of the marriages of both AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu, and Mohini Dey and her husband Mark Hartsuch, with the news of these two high-profile divorces coinciding around the same time. This led to widespread rumours, with many speculating a linkup between Rahman and Dey. AR Rahman-Saira Banu Divorce: AR Ameen, Khatija Rahman Lash Out at ‘Baseless’ Rumours Linking Their Family Crisis to Mohini Dey’s Separation From Husband.

Mohini Dey Addresses Linkup Rumours With AR Rahman

“It is utterly unbelievable to see the amount of misinformation and baseless assumptions/claims against me & @arrahman” Mohini Dey wrote, pointing out how the media had sensationalised their professional relationship. “It feels criminal that the media has vulgarised the two events,” she added, referring to the speculation surrounding their connection. Dey, who has worked closely with AR Rahman for over eight and a half years on various projects, including his movies and tours, took a moment to honour their professional bond. She shared, “I honour my times as a kid working with @arrahman throughout my 8.5 years of working with him for his movies, tours, etc.” AR Rahman-Saira Banu Divorce: Lawyer Refutes Connection to Mohini Dey and Mark Hartsuch’s Separation, Says ‘There Is No Link’ (Watch Video).

Bassist Mohini Dey Sets The Record Straight

The bassist expressed her disappointment over the public’s lack of understanding and empathy regarding personal matters. “Its disheartening to see that people have no respect, sympathy or empathy towards emotional matters like this. It saddens me to see people’s state of mind,” Mohini Dey stated, clearly upset by the insensitive nature of the rumours. In her statement, Dey made it clear that AR Rahman holds a special place in her life, referring to him as “just like father” to her. “@arrahman is a legend and he is just like father to me!” she added, reinforcing the deep respect she has for him as both a mentor and a guiding figure. Mohini Dey has put to rest the rumours once and for all, urging fans and media to be more respectful and thoughtful when it comes to personal relationships and emotional matters.

