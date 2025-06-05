Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 (ANI): Veteran actor Annu Kapoor urged people to keep their surroundings clean on World Environment Day.

Speaking to ANI, he said, " We should not pollute the environment and keep the surroundings clean by avoiding certain things, such as spitting on the road. It is the responsibility of all of us to make an effort to protect our environment, as no government in the world can take the responsibility of solving every person's problem. We have to look after ourselves. We have to keep our homes clean."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted people, urging them to deepen efforts towards protecting the planet, while also complimenting people working at the grassroots level for environmental conservation.

"This World Environment Day, let's deepen our efforts towards protecting our planet and overcoming the challenges we face. I also compliment all those working at the grassroots to make our environment greener and better," the PM's post stated.

On Wednesday, PM Modi highlighted how environmental conservation in the country is "happening with great vigour and is powered by public participation," highlighting the inclusion of two wetland areas in Rajasthan as a 'Ramsar site,' recognising them as Wetlands of International Importance.

Two sites from Rajasthan have been included as a Ramsar site, namely Khichan and Menar in Rajasthan's Phalodi and Udaipur districts, respectively. With the inclusion of both, India has 91 such sites across the country, according to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav.

The Union Minister highlighted the two new entrants on the eve of Environment Day, calling it a testament to PM Modi's focus on environmental conservation and helping India build a "greener tomorrow."

On the eve of Environment Day, India has two new entrants to the list of Wetlands of International Importance. The latest to join the list of Ramsar sites in India are: Khichan in Phalodi, Rajasthan; Menar in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

This addition takes our tally to 91. The achievement is yet another testament to the fact that PM Narendra Modi ji's focus on environmental conservation is successfully helping India build a greener tomorrow," Minister Yadav's post read.

Ramsar sites (also known as Ramsar list) are areas designated as wetlands of international importance.

India currently has 91 sites across more than 20 states in the country. Tamil Nadu has 20 Ramsar sites, the most in the country, including the Kanjirankulam Bird Sanctuary, Pallikarnai Marsh Reserve Forest, and more. (ANI)

