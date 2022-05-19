Cannes [France], May 19 (ANI): Actor Pooja Hegde is extremely proud to represent India at the Cannes Film festival 2022.

During the inauguration of Indian pavilion at the 75th edition of the event, Pooja said, "I've not come (to the Cannes Film Festival) with a brand, but I've come with brand India. I've come (here) as a representative. It's an honour for me to be very honest to come (here) as an Indian actor celebrating Indian cinema."

Pooja is in Cannes as a part of the Indian delegation led by Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

On Tuesday, she walked the red carpet with the likes of AR Rahman, R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Tamannaah Bhatia.

The festival is special this year for India as it has been chosen as the 'Country of Honour' at Marche Du Film. (ANI)

