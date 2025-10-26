Mumbai, October 26: Prominent figures from the Indian film and television fraternity gathered at veteran actor Satish Shah's residence on Sunday to offer their last respects, following the actor's demise on Saturday due to kidney-related complications at the age of 74. Satish Shah, who is known for his comic roles in shows 'Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi' and 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', passed away in Mumbai.

Those who arrived to offer condolences included Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajesh Kumar, Roopa Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Johny Lever, Sumeet Raghvan, Deven Bhojani, Jamnadas Majethia, Aanjjan Srivastav, Ashoke Pandit, Jackie Shroff, and Kunal Kohli, among several others. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray also arrived for the antim darshan. Satish Shah Funeral: Ratna Pathak Shah Urges Fans to ‘Bid Him Farewell with a Smile and Love’ (Watch Video).

Earlier, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit shared the news of the actor's demise on his Instagram handle. According to the filmmaker, the actor took his last breath at the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday. While calling the demise of Satish Shah a "huge loss" for the entertainment industry, Ashoke Pandit said, "Our friend and great actor Satish Shah has passed away due to kidney failure. Just a few hours ago, he suddenly fell ill at home. He was taken to a hospital in Hinduja, Shivaji Park. He has passed away. It is a huge loss for our industry."

Ashoke Pandit recalled his work experience with Satish Shah while expressing his sorrow at the actor's passing."I have worked a lot with Satish. Satish was a very good and talented person. His family told me about this news. There is no word to express his sadness," added Ashoke Pandit. Shah passed away on Saturday afternoon after collapsing suddenly while having lunch, his manager Ramesh Kadatala confirmed. Satish Shah Death: Aksharaa Haasan Pays Tribute to Late Actor; Calls Him an ‘Honest, Kind and Amazing Human Being’.

Speaking to ANI, Kadatala recounted the heartbreaking moments surrounding the actor's death. "Kal lunch karte samaye hua tha (It happened around 2 or 2:45 pm while he was having lunch). Vo khana khaate khaate ek niwala khaye fir collapse hua ( he ate a bite and then collapsed). Kuch half an hour laga ambulane laane mein (It took around half an hour to get the ambulance)...hospital jaane par declare kiya doctor ne..," he said.

Known for his timeless performances in 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai,' 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro,' 'Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi,' and 'Main Hoon Na,' Shah's passing marks the end of an era in Indian comedy. His unmatched wit, charm, and versatility made him one of the most respected and beloved figures in Indian entertainment.

