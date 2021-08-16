A still from the official video of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's poem (Image Source: YouTube)

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): As India moves forward on its road to recovery from a year of turmoil due to the second Covid-19 pandemic, and marks its 75th Independence Day, the Ministry of Health and Family has released a poignant poem 'Covid Se Azaad Honge Hum'.

The video of the poem is supported by Bollywood superstar and youth icon, Tiger Shroff, acclaimed producer and actor Jackky Bhagnani, and leading music company Jjust Music, who joined forces just days after the success of Tiger's first independent Hindi music song 'Vande Mataram', a patriotic anthem.

"Woh bulbula phir se uth raha hai. Hausla phir se jut raha hai. Ab kuch bhi karna sambhav hai. Ye jaljala phir se saj raha hai," are some of the lines from the poem.

Speaking about the video Tiger said, "As we celebrate the 75th annual celebration of Independence Day, there is a strong element of reflection on the true meaning of the word. Independence doesn't mean we stand alone, in silo. It means we have the control over our own destiny, our paths and our freedom."

Talking about the collab, he added, "I was delighted to partner with Jackky Bhagnani for the release of our song Vande Mataram which was an ode to the sacrifices of our frontline war heroes. Following it's huge success, we are now proud to support the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's poignant poem Covid Ae Azaad Honge Hum! 74 years on, the notion of Independence is more sacred than ever."

He also spoke about the pandemic and said, "The pandemic has taken away elements of our individualities and our freedoms. Just as we strived to be independent all those decades ago, now we shape our actions to ensure we can be independent moving forward."

Showing his support for the Ministry of Health's efforts with the inspiring poem, Tiger said, I am honoured to be supporting the Ministry of Health's efforts to bring awareness of COVID Appropriate Behaviours to citizens through a lyrical follow up of what we set out to achieve with our song Vande Mataram - to celebrate India and it's brilliant people. India's Independence Day stands for the pride that is felt when you stand tall amongst your compatriots and absorb all that is great about India."

He added, "Today, India's Independence Day is a more patriotic celebration than ever before, as we regroup to appreciate our safety and health against the backdrop of tumultuous times from the past year. Covid Se Azaad Honge Hum! is synonymous with this. Our independence as a country is what makes our culture and traditions shine so bright, and this year it is perhaps more poignant a message than ever before."

The poem reminds everyone that the battle hasn't ended yet. 74 years ago, we celebrated independence. Today as we strive for independence from COVID-19, together for all, we must continue to get vaccinated and follow the Covid Appropriate Behavior of wearing a double mask, washing our hands and maintaining a physical distance of 6 feet.

During the first pandemic Jacky Bhagnani, the youngest producer in the Indian film industry through his music label Jjust Music spearheaded one of the first collaborations amongst the Indian film fraternity 'Muskurayega India' to bring hope to citizens, which was appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After being conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the musical initiative, Jackky followed up his accomplishment with 'Vande Mataram'.

Tiger will next be seen in 'Heropanti 2' with Tara Sutaria in the lead role. The movie is being directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger's last release, 'Baaghi 3'. The film's music will be composed by A R Rahman, with the lyrics penned by Mehboob.

Apart from this, his lineup of movies includes 'Baaghi 4' and 'Ganpath' co-starring Kriti Sanon in the pipeline. (ANI)

