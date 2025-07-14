Entertainment News | James Gunn's 'Superman' Earns Rs 32 Crore During Its First Weekend in India, Becomes Highest Grosser

Mumbai, Jul 14 (PTI) "Superman", filmmaker James Gunn's new iteration on the popular superhero, has emerged as one of the highest grossing DC films in India by earning Rs 32 crore over the weekend.

Starring David Corenswet in the titular role of Clark Kent/ Superman, the film was released in theatres on July 11.

"Superman" has earned Rs 32 crore gross at the box office in India so far and is being shown across 3037 screens. It is the biggest opening weekend for a DC film in India, according to a press release.

“To see India embrace our hero with such phenomenal enthusiasm, making us the #1 movie and soaring to the 8th highest-grossing international market in the world, proves that hope truly is universal," Denzil Dias, VP and managing director of India Theatrical, Warner Bros Discovery said in a statement.

"Our heartfelt congratulations go to James Gunn, Peter Safran, and the entire creative team for delivering a 'Superman' that not only embodies strength, kindness, and an unwavering spirit, but also joyfully brings our much-loved Krypto to the big screen. We are incredibly proud to see India at the very heart of this new dawn for DC storytelling," he added.

The film also features Nicholas Hoult as villain Lex Luthor, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Terence Rosemore as Otis, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

"Superman" is produced by Peter Safran and Gunn. The filmmaker directed the film from his own screenplay, based on characters from DC "Superman" created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

