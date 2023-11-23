Actor Jamie Foxx has been sued by a woman in a case of sexual assault that allegedly happened in the year 2015, as per Deadline magazine. As per Deadline, the unidentified woman alleged that Jamie had assaulted her at a restaurant rooftop in New York City in August 2015. The woman is seeking a trial by jury and compensatory and punitive damages. Jamie Foxx Makes First Public Appearance Since Hospitalisation, Waves At Fans From Boat (Watch Video).

The case was filed under New York's Adult Survivors Act, reported Deadline. Foxx has been accused of groping in 2015 the woman, who alleged he cornered her at Catch restaurant in New York City. The anonymous accuser claims assault and battery, among other claims against Catch for negligent supervision and Foxx, whose real name is Eric Marlon Bishop, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jamie has been seen in the courtroom drama film The Burial. According to Variety, a US-based media outlet, The Burial is adapted from Jonathan Harr's 1999 New Yorker article of the same name, and tells the story of personal injury lawyer Willie E Gary (Foxx) and his mission to help funeral home owner Jeremiah Joseph O'Keefe (Jones) in a contract dispute against Loewen funeral company. With Gary's help, O'Keefe sets out to sue Raymond Loewen's (Bill Camp's) company, and audiences dive into the depths and deceit of the funeral industry while getting a glimps at Gary's ambitious, unconventional background. Jamie Foxx Health Update: John Boyega Reveals His They Cloned Tyrone Co-Star is Doing Well, Says 'We Just Giving Him the Privacy'.

The film is written by Betts and Doug Wright and is produced by Foxx, Celine Rattray, Trudie Styler, Datari Turne, Jenette Kahn, Adam Richman and Bobby Shriver. The film also stars Tommy Lee Jones, Jurnee Smollett and Alan Ruck and premiered on September 11 at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).