In a recent health update, John Boyega, the co-star of the upcoming film They Cloned Tyrone, revealed that Jamie Foxx, his fellow actor, is doing well. According to reports, Boyega shared that Foxx is in good condition but emphasised the importance of privacy during this time. Boyega expressed his support for Foxx by stating, "We're just giving him the privacy and space he needs." According to reports, Foxx is recovering at a Chicago clinic that specialises in stroke recovery, traumatic brain injury rehabilitation, spinal cord injury rehabilitation, and cancer rehabilitation. Jamie Foxx Latest Health Update: Actor Back to Showbiz Soon After Hospitalisation, To Host Game Show With Daughter Corinne Foxx.

John Boyega says he has talked to Jamie Foxx and he’s doing well. “We just giving him the privacy, and we can't wait for his return.” (Source: https://t.co/DdZyFHqosu) pic.twitter.com/rzsEbnPmzF — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 28, 2023

