Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13 (ANI): Actor Bhuvan Arora, who gained fame with his supporting role in the series 'Farzi' alongside Shahid Kapoor, is set to play the lead role in the upcoming crime drama 'Janaawar'. The makers have released the trailer of the series.

'Janaawar', a fictional investigative crime drama set in the restless town of Chhand, is directed by Shachindra Vats and is produced by Aarambh Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Joining Bhuvan in the pivotal roles include Bhagwan Tiwari, Atul Kale, Vaibhav Yashvir, Eshika Dey, Vinod Suryavanshi, Amit Sharma, Badrul Islam, and Deekshha Sonalkar Tham.

The trailer introduces audiences to the town of Chhand, where Hemant Kumar (Bhuvan Arora), a committed cop, is drawn into a chilling web of crime.

A headless corpse, missing gold, and a vanished man shake the fragile peace of the town, forcing Hemant to grapple not only with a dangerous investigation but also with the systemic bias and personal struggles weighing on him.

At one point in the trailer, Bhuvan was heard saying that he feels more stuck as he tries to dig deeper into the case.

Known to many as Chhand ka Milkha, Hemant must navigate a maze of hidden secrets where every man carries a beast within--some succeed in taming it, while others set it free.

In the end, the trailer poses a question: who will be the hunter and who will be the prey?

The streaming platform Zee5 shared the trailer of the series on their Instagram handle on Saturday.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOiD2DmDFJG/

Speaking about the trailer, Bhuvan Arora said, "Janaawar - The Beast Within is the kind of story that tests you not just as an actor, but as a human being. Playing Hemant Kumar was emotionally demanding because he carries so many battles like his duty, his identity, his family, and his inner demons. The trailer gives audiences just a glimpse of the intensity and scale of the world we've built, and I can't wait for the audience to discover the layers of Hemant's journey through the story," as quoted in a press note by Zee5.

The series is set to stream on the streaming platform Zee5 on September 26, 2025. (ANI)

