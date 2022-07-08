Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Popular singer-songwriter Jasleen Royal shared her "hell of a journey" on social media as she gifted herself a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai on the occasion of her 31st birthday.

Jasleen further expressed her gratitude to all her fans who never stopped "believing in the girl with just a backpack and guitar."

Also Read | James Caan No More: Legendary Actor Has Finished Filming for His Role in Phillip Noyce's Thriller Fast Charlie Before His Death.

"From sitting at a cafe alone and lost on my birthday 6 years ago with just 1 month's rent to this day of being able to gift myself a dream home. It's been a hell of a journey but oh so worth it! Thank you everyone for believing in the girl with just a backpack and guitar. I promise to always give you guys a piece of my soul in every song. To dreams, hustle and growth," captioned the 'Ranjha' singer on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfvS4GTlDXP/

Also Read | Maa Neella Tank Trailer Out! Sushanth, Priya Anand's Telugu Series To Arrive on ZEE5 on July 15 (Watch Video).

In the video, Jasleen gave a sneak peek of her house as she stood on the balcony with winds slapping across her face, playing with her hair. Her adorable pet Shitzu was also sitting on the floor. She gave a glimpse of the beautiful view from the balcony with the sea waves roaring and crashing on the shore. A few palm trees were also spotted below, as people strolled on the beach.

Jasleen has won the hearts of many with her melodious voice in the Bollywood industry. She has many soulful tracks to her name like 'Dil Shagna', 'Kho Gaye Hum Kaha', 'Nit Nit', 'Teri Dastaan', and 'Rang Rahiyo' amongst many others.

She is on cloud nine after her years of hard work and dedication finally paid off and she was able to treat herself to something amazing. She had been an inspiration to many young singers who dream of becoming famous someday.

Currently, the singer is on a concert spree and has been travelling to numerous cities to perform. Jasleen would soon be flying to Canada for a concert to give another stellar performance. She also has some interesting songs lined up as well. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)