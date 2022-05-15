Washington [US], May 15 (ANI): Hollywood star Jason Momoa has opened up regarding the social media criticism he faced following his recent trip to the Sistine Chapel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 'Aquaman' actor who was in Italy for the filming of 'Fast X', had shared pictures and videos during a recent trip to the famed chapel in Vatican City on Instagram. In it, he could be seen admiring the artwork inside the Apostolic Palace.

After the post was shared on social media some users pointed out that visitors are typically prohibited from photographing the space, which is sacred to those of the Catholic faith and houses Michelangelo's prized artwork.

Following the backlash, Momoa issued an apology video, reported The Hollywood Reporter. "I just also wanted to say, if you ever felt that I disrespected your culture, it wasn't my intention," he said.

The actor explained that he decided to take advantage of a couple days off from the film's shoot, so he had given a monetary donation and set up a visit for himself, along with friends and crewmembers from the new instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise. He said that other guests at the chapel then asked for photos with him, so he obliged.

"I was very respectful, and I asked for permission -- what I thought would be OK. I would never want to do anything to disrespect someone's culture, so if I did, I apologize. It wasn't my intention. I definitely paid to have that private moment and gave a nice donation to the church. I love you -- sorry if I offended you. My apologies," he continued.

As per Fox News, apart from seeing historic sites while in Italy, Momoa has been shooting for 'Fast X', which is the sequel to 'F9' and the 10th main instalment in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise. (ANI)

