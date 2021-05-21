Los Angeles, May 21 (PTI) Actor Jeanine Mason will feature alongside Blair Underwood and Sarah Silverman in independent psychological thriller "Viral".

According to Variety, "City of Angels" star Underwood will also direct and produce the film.

Mason, best known for starring in "Roswell, New Mexico", will play the wife of Underwood's character.

The story follows Andrew (Underwood), who falls into paranoia after his wife (Mason) goes missing.

Andrew tries to escape a self-destructive cycle via Emilia (Silverman), a victims advocate and self-help blogger who is dealing with her own demons from the past.

The movie's cast also include Clint James, Brendan Burke, Samuel Garnett, Jo Twiss and Connor Paolo.

Written by Joe McClean of "Resident Evil: Vendetta" fame, the movie is set to start shooting in New York next month.

McClean, Daniel Cypress, John Kalafatis, Joanna Kalafatis and Andreas Ignatiou of York Films are producing the movie. PTI

