Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 (ANI): Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is head-over-heels in love with her second child Jeh.

On Tuesday, Kareena took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture of the little one. However, she did not reveal his entire face.

In her caption, she shared that Jeh's cuddles complete her.

"My life, your cheeks and cuddles complete me #Throwback," she added.

Jeh's picture has left netizens in awe of his cuteness.

"Awww... so cute," a fan commented.

"Pudding," actor and Kareena's friend Amrita Arora wrote.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is an official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks-starrer 'Forrest Gump'. (ANI)

