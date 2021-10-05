Bridgerton fame makeup designer Marc Pilcher, who recently won an Emmy, is no more.According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pilcher passed away on Sunday after a battle with COVID-19 just three weeks after he won the Creative Arts Emmy award for his work on the hit Netflix series 'Bridgerton'.He was fully vaccinated and had no underlying health conditions. Bridgerton Season 2’s Kate Sharma Aka Simone Ashley Is a Hot Indian Actor We Cannot Wait To See In the Netflix Show.

A statement about Pilcher's demise was also issued by his agent. "It is with the deepest of hearts we confirm that Marc Elliot Pilcher, Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award-winning hair and makeup designer/stylist, passed away after a battle with COVID-19 on Sunday. Glamorous and extravagant, he brought his flair and style to every design. Never limited in his thought process for his creations, he pushed boundaries and created work never realized before," the statement read. Bridgerton Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot and More – Everything You Need To Know About This Netflix Period Drama.

The team of Netflix has also paid last respects to Pilcher. "We are saddened by the loss of Marc Pilcher. A phenomenal talent, his work on Bridgerton season one was unrivaled, and he was a much-loved member of the crew. Our hearts go out to his family and friends at this time," Netflix in a statement said. Pilcher was 53.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)