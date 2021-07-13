Washington [US], July 13 (ANI): American star Jennifer Lopez revealed that her life has fallen into place from the time she started putting her own happiness above everything else.

As per Fox News, the 'Hustlers' star, who had recently debuted her latest collaboration 'Cambia El Paso' with Rauw Alejandro, chatted with Apple Music 1, explaining she came to terms with herself that she was "good" on her own.

"Happiness starts within me. Once I realized that, things [happened]. Things happen that you don't expect to ever happen," Lopez said in the interview.

"Once you get to the point where you're like, 'This is not right for me, or this doesn't feel good, or I need to make an adjustment here. This is not really about anybody else but me.' Once you do that, stuff starts falling into place. I think that's how you should process this moment that I fell again," she continued.

Lopez further told Apple Music 1 that her life is strongly connected with her music, and as she lives her everyday life, she is constantly "trying to grow and evolve and become more fully myself and true to myself", adding that the past three decades of her career has been a "journey."

"It always shows up in the music. Sometimes you have to change direction, even though that might be painful or it might seem weird to other people. It's really just about who you are and what feels right to you, and that's what it's about," she said.

The mother of two continued to tell that her mission has always been to put love into the world.

"And that has always been my thing, and music and movies and all the things and how it manifests itself. But at the end of the day ... I think when you do watch artists and you're lucky enough as I am to be able to continue to do what you love for so long, you watch a life. You watch life unfold in front of you and you watch a person really find their way," Lopez said.

Lopez's new song 'Cambia el Paso', comes just a month after Lopez and Alejandro were spotted filming the music video on Espanola Way down in Miami Beach, where a source told People magazine that Lopez was "full of energy." (ANI)

