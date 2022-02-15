Washington [US], February 15 (ANI): American TV host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel has honoured late director Ivan Reitman by sharing a photo of his dressed in 'Ghostbusters' costume.

Taking to instagram, the 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' host shared a photo of his son, William "Billy" John, 4, wearing a costume from the movie Ghostbusters in honor of Reitman, who died on Saturday at the age of 75.

"May the great #IvanReitman rest in peace. As long as little boys believe in ghosts, your work will never be forgotten," the comedian captioned the sweet tribute.

Kimmel joined many celebrities who mourned the loss of the prominent producer and director, who died in his sleep over the weekend.

Actor Mindy Kaling wrote on Twitter that he was "old school in the best way, and kind," adding, "I loved working with him. It's sad he's gone, it makes me feel older and like my childhood movies are more faraway than ever. RIP."

Kumail Nanjiani called Reitman a "legend" in a tweet after learning about his passing, adding, "Ghostbuster is my first favorite movie ever."

Paul Samuel Feig, who directed the comedy film 'Bridesmaids', tweeted about a memorable moment he shared with Reitman when they collaborated.

Reitman, the driving force behind popular movies such as 'Animal House', 'Ghostbusters', and 'Stripes', died at his home in Montecito, California, as per People magazine.

"Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life. We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world," said his children, Jason Reitman, Catherine Reitman and Caroline Reitman, in a joint statement.

The statement continued, "While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through films will remember him always."

Reitman's son Jason, who directed 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife', which was released last year, also posted a heartfelt tribute to his father following his passing.

"I've lost my hero. All I want in the world is the chance to tell my father one more story. He came from a family of survivors and turned his legacy into laughter," Jason captioned a series of photos of himself with his dad on Instagram. (ANI)

