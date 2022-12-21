Washington [US], December 21 (ANI): Jinkies! You read it right, Mindy Kaling's adult series 'Velma' is going solo in early 2023.

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, the premiere date for Mindy Kaling's animated series 'Velma,' a spinoff of the popular yet kid-friendly 'Scooby-Doo' series, has been scheduled for January 12, 2023, by HBO Max.

Also Read | Pather Panchali: Satyajit Ray's Neo-Realist Classic, the Only Indian Film on 100 Greatest Movies of All Time!.

The genesis tale of Velma Dinkley (Kaling), the mastermind behind the Mystery Inc. gang, is told in this contemporary, adult-focused spin on the beloved "Scooby-Doo" franchise. Velma joins forces with Daphne (Constance Wu), Shaggy (Sam Richardson), and Fred (Glenn Howerton) to investigate the murder after a body is discovered in her high school.

As the official logline quoted in a report by Variety, reads, "This original and humorous spin unmasks the complex and colourful past of one of America's most beloved mystery solvers."

Also Read | Fact Check: Gadar 2 vs Pathaan on January 26? Fake News That Sunny Deol’s Film is Clashing With Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone Movie is Going Viral on Twitter.

The series' creator Scooby-Doo won't appear, as confirmed by Kaling and showrunner Charlie Grandy at New York Comic Con back in October. In Kaling's series, various members of the Mystery Inc. gang are given new lives, with Velma becoming of South Asian heritage.

The voice cast of "Velma," in addition to Kaling, Wu, Richardson, and Howerton, also includes Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Stephen Root, Gary Cole, Ming-Na Wen, Ken Leung, Cherry Jones, Frank Welker, Fortune Feimster, Yvonne Orji, Sarayu Blue, Nicole Byer, Shay Mitchell, Debby Ryan, Ku

Along with Kaling, Howard Klein, and Sam Register, president of Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, Grandy serves as an executive producer for the film. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)