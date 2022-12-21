Ever since the song "Besharam Rang" came out and was swarmed by controversy, the internet has been divided in 2 about Pathaan. While many are excited about Shah Rukh Khan's return to the screen after years, others are hellbent on boycotting the film. Now Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 has been also been rumoured to be releasing on January 26, while Pathaan will release on January 25. When is Pathaan Trailer Releasing? Shah Rukh Khan Tweets 'Soon I Assume'.

Since "Besharam Rang" has been considered "vulgar" and "indecent" by the right wing caucus. Many are protesting and want Gadar 2 to "win" and beat Pathaan, after rumours of Deol's film releasing on January 26 took over Twitter. Besharam Rang Song Row: Rashami Desai Supports Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone Amidst Outrage Over the Pathaan Track.

Gadar 2 vs Pathaan

What Film Will Be a Better Hit? Questions the Audience

Although fake news that Gadar 2 will release the day after Pathaan has been floating around on Twitter, no official announcement has been made stating this fact. And neither have we found any kind of source confirming this news. Since Wikipedia is pretty up to date with all kinds of news, take a look at the official Wiki page of Gadar 2 that further proves this rumour is baseless.

Gadar 2 Wikipedia page

Well there you have it folks. This could be a good learning point for many to not believe fake news that people on social media are almost always cooking up. Stay tuned for more updates ! (ones that come from reliable sources)

