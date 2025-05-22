Washington [US], May 22 (ANI): Joey King is in negotiations to star alongside Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in the sequel to the 1998 film 'Practical Magic'.

The movie, directed by Susanne Bier, is set to be released on September 18, 2026, and will feature Bullock and Kidman reprising their roles as witch sisters Sally and Gillian Owens.

Also Read | 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 17': Will Salman Khan Replace Amitabh Bachchan As Beloved Quiz Show's Host in New Season?.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, King will reportedly play one of Bullock's daughters, who discovers the dark family secrets and her own dark powers, plunging the family into a crisis.

The film is based on Alice Hoffman's novel and will explore themes of sisterhood, female empowerment, and domestic abuse with a touch of supernatural fun.

Also Read | Not Kim Soo Hyun but Kim Sae Ron Dated a Famous K-Pop Idol in 2018? New Report Raises Questions About Late Actress' Family's Claims.

Susanne Bier is directing the film, which Bullock, Kidman, and Denise Di Novi are producing.

The script is co-written by Akiva Goldman and Georgia Pritchett.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is set to shoot in London later this summer.

Meanwhile, if Joey King joins the project, the film will mark her second collaboration with Nicole Kidman.

The two have worked together in the film 'The Family Affair', which also starred Zac Efron in the lead.

King has become a household name thanks to her roles in the 'Kissing Booth' trilogy, 'The Act', 'The Princess', and 'Bullet Train'.

Her performance in 'The Act' earned her an Emmy nomination. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)