Amid the underage dating scandal involving Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron, a new side of the story has emerged. New details regarding the Bloodhounds actress' past relationships have surfaced, sparking fresh debates online. A recent report published by a media outlet reveals new findings about Kim Sae Ron's past, offering insight into a previous relationship with a K-Pop idol. What complicates the situation is that these details don’t align with claims made by the late actress' family, who stated that Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron dated from 2015 to 2021. Was Kim Sae Ron Dating WOODZ and NOT Kim Soo Hyun in 2021? K-Pop Idol’s Agency Issues Statement amid YouTuber Lee Jin Ho’s Shocking Claims.

Did Kim Sae Ron Date a K-Pop Idol in 2018?

According to a report in Korean media outlet Money Today, Kim Sae Ron dated a popular K-pop idol identified as "A" in 2018. This overlapped with the period of the actress' relationship with Kim Soo Hyun. According to the outlet, the actress remained friends with "A" even after their breakup. It also stated that the information was shared only to clarify the timeline of her relationship and was not intended to reveal private details. The K-pop artiste and Kim Sae Ron reportedly broke up in 2019 and got back together in 2022, around the time of her DUI case.

Kim Sae Ron’s Instagram Post

The report also revealed that the boyfriend had lent a large amount to Kim Sae Ron as a loan during the period. Kim Sae Ron had also introduced the person to her friends and did not keep her relationship a secret before breaking up in 2023. "Kim Sae Ron continued to meet with the idol as a friend after breaking up with him," said an insider as quoted by Money Today.

Kim Sae Ron's family, through the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute, claimed in March 2025 that Kim Soo Hyun had dated The Man from Nowhere actress for six years - from early 2015 (when she was a minor) to July 2021. They also shared KakaoTalk screenshots that allegedly showed conversations between the two during that time, supporting their claims. However, Kim Soo Hyun's agency denied the allegations and stated that the chats had been digitally altered. ‘When Can I Hold You?’: Kim Soo Hyun’s Intimate Chats Wanting To Get Physical With 16-YO Kim Sae-Ron Revealed by Parents of Late Korean Actress.

Amid the controversy, which seems far from over, Kim Soo Hyun's professional life has been heavily impacted, with his upcoming projects indefinitely postponed.

