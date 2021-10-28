Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI): Actor-producer John Abraham has wrapped his shooting schedule for the upcoming film 'Ek Villain Returns' on Wednesday.

The film also stars Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria, and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles.

Also Read | Mirzapur Season 2 Announcement: Amazon Prime Renews Show Saying ‘Bajega Pura Band’.

Sharing his excitement, John said, "Shooting for 'Ek Villain Returns' has been a seamless experience. This is the first time since my debut film, in which coincidentally Mohit Suri was the first AD and now he's the director, that I have come back to the same school of filmmaking."

John also talked about his enjoyment while working on this film.

Also Read | One Death, Multiple Positive Cases of COVID-19 Detected On Bhakharwadi Sets.

"Mohit didn't need to tell me much. He would tell me a word and I would get it. I am a guy who hates night shoots and rain. But in this film, I enjoyed doing everything. There were no complaints. Everything felt too good to be true. I will push aside everything to work with Mohit again," he added.

He further shared that the film will be a "super hit".

"It has been such a beautiful experience. We have got a great film out. I am so proud of it and this I say without even seeing a single frame of it. Congratulations to all of us. The team has been fantastic, production and direction teams have been very good. If I may say so, we have a super hit in our hands," he said.

In a similar vein, Mohit Suri added, "From being an assistant on John's first film to now directing him in 'Ek Villain Returns', it has been a long destined dream which has come true. I was destined to work with him since my first movie. John and I've both started our careers in the same company and I always wanted to work with him and finally, I did get that opportunity. I've had a great experience on and off the set while working with him on 'Ek Villain Returns'."

'Ek Villain Returns' is the sequel of the 2014 Bollywood film 'Ek Villain' which featured Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles.

Released in 2014, 'Ek Villain' revolved around the story of a hardened criminal whose terminally ill wife is murdered by a serial killer. Starring Sidharth, Shraddha, and Riteish in lead roles, the movie was a box office hit.

Directed by Mohit, the film is being jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and is set to release on July 8, 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)