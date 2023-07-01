Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): Actor John Abraham is all set for his upcoming high-octane drama 'The Diplomat', the release date of which was unveiled on Saturday.

John took to Instagram and shared a poster with the release announcement.

In the poster, John is seen in a suit, hands in his pockets.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Some wars are fought even outside the battlefield. Prepare for a new kind of a hero as the high-octane drama "TheDiplomat" gets a release date!!"

Known for his remarkable performances in the geo-political genre with films like 'Madras Cafe', 'Parmanu' and 'Batla House', John braces up to play the diplomat, based on a true story that shook the nation.

Based on an incredible true story, 'The Diplomat' is directed by Shivam Nair, who is known for his exceptional work in films like 'Naam Shabana' and much-acclaimed captivating web-series like 'Special Ops' and 'Mukhbir'. The film's screenplay is penned by the talented Ritesh Shah.

The film is produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar; John Abraham of JA Entertainment; Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde and Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films; Sameer Dixit and Jatish Varma of Fortune Pictures, Rakesh Dang of Seeta Films.

'The Diplomat' is scheduled to release on January 11, 2024.

Apart from this, John will be seen in Nikkhil Advani's next directorial film 'Vedaa', also starring Sharvari.

In the movie, John will be seen playing a mentor to Sharvari and it promises some exciting action sequences.

The film is currently on floors and is slated to release next year. (ANI)

