Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is a massive hit around the globe and YRF is definitely getting lauded for its spy universe. Having said that, not only the lead, John Abraham's Jim as the villain in the movie is also getting appreciated for his role. Amidst this, while surfing the internet, we bumped into a childhood picture of John and Hrithik Roshan from their school days where they were classmates and it's damn adorable. FYI, Roshan is also part of the spy universe as Kabir in War. Shah Rukh Khan Addresses Pathaan Controversy, Compares Himself and John Abraham, Deepika Padukone to Characters of ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’.

Meet Hrithik and John as Classmates:

