John Abraham is all set for his next film The Diplomat. Recently, the first look of the film is revealed and it is based on a true event. The film is directed by Shivam Nair and it is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar (TSeries), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde and Rajesh Bahl (Wakaoo Films), Sameer Dixit and Jatish Varma (Fortune Pictures) and Rakesh Dang (Seeta Films). This Cute Class Photo of John Abraham and Hrithik Roshan As School Mates Will Make You Go Aww!.

Check Out The First Look Poster Of The Diplomat Here:

JOHN ABRAHAM: ‘THE DIPLOMAT’ ARRIVES ON 11 JAN 2024… #TheDiplomat - based on a true story - to release in *cinemas* on [Thu] 11 Jan 2024… Starring #JohnAbraham, the film is directed by #ShivamNair… #FirstLook poster… An edge of the seat drama, #TheDiplomat is produced by… pic.twitter.com/4vY17BIWK2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 1, 2023

