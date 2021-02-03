Washington [US], February 3 (ANI): 'Crazy Rich Asians,' filmmaker Jon M Chu is all set to take on the land of Oz as he will soon be directing 'Wicked,' which is Universal's big-screen adaptation of the hit musical.

According to Variety, this comes after Stephen Daldry departed the project, which has been in the works for over a decade, last October due to scheduling conflicts.

Although Jon M Chu has been roped into the helm, it is still unclear who will star in the film, or when it will be released.

'Wicked' was taken off Universal's film schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic, as per Variety.

'Wicked' is a prequel to 'The Wizard of Oz,' which revolves around the story of the events that took place before Dorothy dropped down in Oz. (ANI)

