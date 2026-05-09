Entertainment News | Jonathan Bailey, Natalie Portman Set to Team Up for Upcoming Psychological Thriller 'Pumping Black'

Los Angeles [US], May 9 (ANI): Hollywood star Jonathan Bailey has been brought on board for a new film opposite Oscar-winning actor Natalie Portman.

According to Variety, Jonathan Bailey and Natalie Portman will team up for an upcoming psychological thriller, 'Pumping Black', set in the competitive and cutthroat world of professional cycling.

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The film is set to be directed by Mimi Cave, best known for 2022's horror film 'Fresh', with a screenplay from Haley Hope Bartels.

'Pumping Black' follows the story of cyclist Taylor Mace, who finds himself ageing out of the sport at the age of 35. He is then taken under the wing of Andrea Lathe, a doctor driven by her own thirst for victory and power.

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As the race to the Tour de France progresses, Taylor will need to take increasingly dark measures to protect his secret.

The film has been described as an "adrenaline-fuelled, dangerous thriller", likened to both 'Whiplash' and 'Black Swan'.

'Pumping Black' is produced by Stacey Sher at Shiny Penny, Save, Anton's Sebastien Raybaud, and Natalie Portman and Sophie Mas.

"Haley's script immediately pulled us into a visceral, psychological world that feels both thrilling and completely original. I'm excited to partner with Natalie and MountainA on this bold project, and to work with Jonathan, whose talent makes him a perfect fit for the role. I can't wait to collaborate with Anton and bring Mimi Cave's incredible vision to life," Sher said, as quoted by Variety. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)