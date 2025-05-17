Los Angeles [US], May 17 (ANI): Judy Davis and Florence Hunt will be seen headlining Denis Rabaglia's directorial 'Butterfly Stroke'.

As per Deadline, the film will go on floors on July 28. Caroline Peters and Malaya Stern Takeda are also a part of the project.

'Butterfly Stroke' follows "Ruth (Davis), an eccentric, determined woman who wants control over everything. Even death. She heads to Zurich for an orderly, legal exit. Her estranged granddaughter, Lori (Hunt), gatecrashes and won't leave without her. Their reunion is transformative and loving."

Official synopsis of the film reads: Butterfly Stroke centres on Ruth (Davis), a British swimming champion, and a woman who wants control over every aspect of her life - including its end. Diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour, she sets out on a final journey to Switzerland, where assisted dying is legal. She calls her estranged granddaughter, Lori (Hunt), to inform her of the plan and the inheritance she'll soon receive. Lori, impulsive and headstrong in her own way, won't let Ruth slip away so easily. She races to Switzerland to stop - or at least understand - Ruth's decision.

In Zurich, "Ruth's unusual attitude conflicts with the organization's routine and becomes a nightmare for her case manager. Ruth also meets her match in the fastidious Dr Steiger (Caroline Peters), whose unflinching application of the rulebook leads to a darkly comedic standoff. Meanwhile, Lori finds herself unexpectedly distracted by Ingrid (Malaya Stern Takeda), a charming Swiss football player whom she can't help falling for. As Ruth's carefully laid plans get delayed, grandmother and granddaughter find themselves stuck in a limbo that's unexpectedly funny and revealing. They begin to bridge the vast emotional chasm between them, and long-buried secrets rise to the surface, including the mysterious event that derailed Ruth's Olympic future."

Butterfly Stroke is written by Nat Luurtsema, Denis Rabaglia, and Jessica Townsend. (ANI)

