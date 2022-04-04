Las Vegas (Nevada) [US], April 4 (ANI): Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber along with Daniel Caesar and Giveon serenaded the 2022 Grammys stage with a show-stopping rendition of their song 'Peaches'.

For the performance, Bieber was dressed in a black hoodie, black leather pants, chunky white sneakers, and a backward baseball cap.

He started off the performance on the piano, with a slow, raw, and emotional version of the pop hit, following which he was joined by Giveon, Caesar and a band, for a more upbeat take on the track.

The audience vibed with the overall groove as they bounced to the song's beat. Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, and Bieber's wife Hailey could all were seen head-bopping and lip-syncing to 'Peaches'.

However, the performance proved to be a challenge for the censors, as had to bleep out portions of the song's chorus.

This year, 'Peaches' was nominated for both Record and Song of the Year, along with Best R&B Performance and Best Music Video.

The 2022 Grammys, which kicked off on Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, is being hosted by Trevor Noah for the second year in a row. (ANI)

