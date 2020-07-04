Washington D.C. [USA], July 4 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves called it quits on her three-year-long marriage with husband Ruston Kelly.

According to Fox News, the divorce was confirmed by representatives of both the singers in a joint statement.

"With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what's happening. These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts," Fox News quoted the statement as saying.

"We believe that we were put into each other's lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better. The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we have shared as husband and wife. It's a soul connection that can never be erased," the emailed statement further read.

The statement further elaborated on how the decision to part ways was a mutual one for the musician couple.

"We have made this painful decision together -- a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just did not work. Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives," the statement read.

"We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this," it added.

Musgraves and Kelly, who are both 31-year-old, married each other in 2017. (ANI)

