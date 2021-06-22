Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 (ANI): After the Tamil Version of 'Thalaivi' was given a 'U' certificate recently, actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday took to Instagram Story to share the good news with her fans.

"'Thalaivi' gets U certificate in Tamil version...it means after 'Queen' and 'Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi' one more film of mine which even children can enjoy with parents and grandparents," Kangana wrote.

Directed by A.L. Vijay, 'Thalaivi' revolves around the life of late politician Jayalalithaa. Kangana will be seen playing the titular role of Jayalalithaa.

The release of Kangana's multi-lingual film was postponed amid the rising Covid-19 cases across the country. It was earlier scheduled for a release on April 23, 2021.

Earlier, rumours of 'Thalaivi' releasing on OTT were also surfaced online.

Refuting such reports, Kangana had shared: "Announcement - 'Thalaivi' digital rights are with Amazon (Tamil) and Netflix (Hindi) none of them can individually stream the movie before theatres release, all the fake propaganda movie mafia doing please ignore."

Actors Arvind Swamy and Bhayashree among others are also a part of the upcoming film. (ANI)

