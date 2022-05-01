Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday extended birthday wishes to her father and shared an older photo of him.

The 'Queen' actor dropped a throwback snap of her father in her Instagram story, wherein she wrote "Happy birthday papa.... Thank you for selflessly raising us to the best of your abilities."

Also Read | OTT Releases of the Week: Anil Kapoor's Thar on Netflix, Anson Mount's Star Trek Strange New Worlds on Voot Select, Keerthy Suresh's Saani Kaayidham on Amazon Prime Video and More.

In the picture, her father can be seen wearing a white shirt paired with grey pants, candidly posing for the camera.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad' trailer was released on Friday, and the film will be released on May 20. She will also be featured in 'Tejas,' which will be released on October 5 this year, and she will soon be making her digital debut as a Producer with the film 'Tiku Weds Sheru'. (ANI)

Also Read | CBI 5 - The Brain Review: Mammootty as Officer Sethurama Iyer Impresses the Critics in This Thriller by K Madhu.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)