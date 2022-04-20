Mumbai, Apr 20 (PTI) Filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Parineeti Chopra will host the IIFA Rocks at the 22nd edition of the awards, the organisers announced on Wednesday.

IIFA Rocks would be staged at the Etihad Arena on May 20, the opening night of the IIFA Weekend Abu Dhabi.

The event would see performances by Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh, "Pushpa" fame composer-singer Devi Sri Prasad, Tanishk Bagchi, Neha Kakkar and Dhvani Bhanushali.

Johar said he is thrilled to host this year's IIFA Rocks.

"IIFA is beyond just an event, it's a brand and a platform where talent is bestowed on from music, arts and culture along with fashion shows that make it an extravagant weekend," the filmmaker said in a statement.

Chopra said it is an honour to be a part of the hosting team along with Johar.

"IIFA has always been associated with bringing global fans closer to Bollywood and closer to all of us. So being a part of IIFA has always been special but this time it's even more special because it's happening at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and I am super excited to be there and meet everyone," the actor added.

The IIFA Awards will be hosted by superstar Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul. It will also see performances by Ranveer Singh Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nora Fatehi.

The event will take place at Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral.

